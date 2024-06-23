Man throws dog feces at stranger in apparent antisemitic attack: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly threw dog feces inside a stranger's vehicle in an apparent hate crime in Manhattan earlier this month.

According to police, at around 2 p.m. on June 4, the victim, a 32-year-old man, was in front of 46 Howard Street in SoHo when the suspect approached him.

The suspect allegedly made an anti-Semitic statement, before throwing a bag containing dog feces at the victim, which landed inside the victim's vehicle.

The suspect then fled the location to parts unknown on a bicycle.

No one was reportedly injured in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.