Man thrown to ground, punched, kicked and struck with bat

The NYPD was offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information that leads to the arrest of two men who viciously beat a man in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

The attackers were seen on video on Aug. 17 at about 7:20 a.m. approaching the 39-year-old victim in front of 1656 East 15th Street. They knocked him to the ground, punched, kicked, and beat him multiple times in the head and back with a bat.

The men, who knew the victim, took off on foot and didn't seem to mind that the attack was being recorded. One of the suspects was wearing a black long sleeve jacket and black pants. The other was wearing black shorts, a black sweatshirt, and a black cap.

EMS treated the victim for pain and bruising.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Anyone with information about the assault was asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), online at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls were strictly confidential, according to cops.