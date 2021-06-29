Man threatens to blow up McDonald's due to missing dipping sauce

article

A man in Iowa threatened to blow up a McDonald's restaurant after the fast-food joint forgot to include dipping sauce with his order, according to police.

Robert Golwitzer, 42, was arrested Saturday and charged with making a false report about an explosive or incendiary device, a felony hate crime.

According to published reports, after Golwitzer made the five-mile journey home to Ankeny, a suburb of Des Moines, he realized his order had no dipping sauces.

According to a criminal complaint, a call was made "from a phone number associated with Golwitzer. Along with threatening to "blow up" the eatery, Golwitzer threatened to assault an employee, police told local media.

Golwitzer admitted to cops that he had "called the victim and made threats."

He was released from the Polk County jail early Sunday morning after posting bail.

It's not the first time a McDonald's location has received a threat over dipping sauces. Last year, a Florida woman was not "lovin’ it" after she was arrested for threatening McDonald’s employees when she didn’t get the dipping sauces she wanted with her meal, police said.

