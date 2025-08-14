Man taken into custody after NYC apartment goes up in flames, 2 firefighters injured

The Brief Two firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of a six-story building in the Bronx. A 42-year-old male was taken into custody at the scene, though no charges have been filed yet. Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.



Bronx apartment fire on Aug. 13, 2025. (Photo: Citizen App)

A fire in a Bronx apartment building Wednesday night has left two firefighters injured and a man in police custody, according to reports by the New York Post.

What they're saying:

According to the FDNY, the call came in at 8:16 p.m. for a fire on the fourth floor of a six-story building at 4140 Carpenter Avenue. It took fire crews just over an hour to bring the blaze under control, with the call officially ending at 9:08 p.m.

Two firefighters were transported to a hospital with what were described as "green tag" injuries, indicating they were not life-threatening. A 42-year-old male was also taken into custody at the scene by the NYPD.

The NYPD has not filed any charges against the individual at this time, and it is unclear as to why he was taken into custody at the scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Fire Marshals.

No civilians were hurt in the fire.