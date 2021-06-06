Man sucked thumb, masturbated on subway, NYPD says

article

The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly sucked his thumb and masturbated as he ogled a woman sitting nearby on the subway.

According to authorities, the suspect boarded an A train near the High Street station in Brooklyn at around 1:20 p.m. on June 3, and sat across from the 26-year-old woman. They say the man then reached his hand down his pants and began touching himself while sucking on his thumb.

The victim managed to get a picture of the man before getting off the train at High Street. She was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

