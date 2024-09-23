Expand / Collapse search

Man struck and killed by tow truck in the Bronx: NYPD

Updated  September 23, 2024 5:08pm EDT
Bronx
BRONX - A man was struck and killed by a tow truck in the Bronx on Monday, police said.

The NYPD responded to Bronxwood Avenue and E. 230th Street at 12:39 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle collision.

Police said a 64-year-old man was walking eastbound on E. 229th Street when he was hit by a tow truck.

He was taken to Jacobi hospital where he died. 

The tow truck driver fled the scene, police said.

The NYPD's Highway Collision investigation squad is investigating the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.