Man struck, killed by subway train in Harlem after attempting to break up fight: NYPD

The NYPD says that a man has died after falling onto the subway tracks while trying to intervene in a fight in Harlem.

According to authorities, the victim was attempting to intervene in a fight between two women having a dispute, when another unidentified man began to punch him.

The victim then fell between the subway platform and an incoming train, where he was killed.

The NYPD is searching for a male suspect wearing a white shirt and a backpack in connection to the incident, while the 2 & 3 trains have no service between 96th Street and Harlem - 148th Street as the investigation into the incident continues.