Man struck by Times Square hit-and-run driver

A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Times Square.

According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. when the victim, an adult male, was crossing West 42nd Street at 8th Avenue.

A white SUV heading east on 42nd Street then struck the man before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

So far, there have been no arrests.