Man struck and killed by police cruiser in upstate New York

article

A man crossing the street in upstate New York was struck and killed by a police cruiser driven by a sheriff's deputy, said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was checking on a suspicious parked vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. Friday when he struck the 32-year-old pedestrian near an intersection in the Rochester suburb of Perinton, said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler.

"The deputy immediately stopped, activated this body-worn camera and approached the individual to try to offer assistance, assess the injuries and requested assistance," Fowler said at a news briefing.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the names of the deputy or the pedestrian.

The deputy involved turned on his body-camera right before he began to provide life-saving measures to the man he struck, reported RochesterFirst.com.

"Our priority at this time is to inform all the family members, both the deputy and the victim of this crash," MCSO Chief Deputy Michael Fowler told RochesterFirst. "We are very early into this investigation process. There is nothing good here. This will take days to go through."

An investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was underway into the speed of the patrol vehicle. A separate investigation would conducted by the New York Attorney Generals Office.