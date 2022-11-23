Man struck 12-year-old with crutch in Brooklyn unprovoked attack

article

A man is wanted for striking a 12-year-old boy several times with a crutch during an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn last week, according to the New York City Police Department.

The NYPD says the boy was walking last Thursday around 7:38 a.m. along St. Paul's Place, heading to the train station on Caton Avenue in Flatbush, when the man approached him from behind and struck him several times with the crutch. The man fled on foot heading northbound on Saint Paul's Place, the NYPD says.

The boy sustained minor injuries to his head and was later removed to a local urgent care in stable condition.

The attacker is described as a male with dark complexion, a medium build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket with a yellow hood, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.