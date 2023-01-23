Man stole over $10K in lottery tickets in Manhattan: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a robber who stole over $10,000 of lottery scratch-off tickets from two different stores last week.

According to authorities, just before 8 p.m. on January 15, the man entered a deli on Lexington Avenue near East 93rd Street and asked for a free soda.

When the employee denied him, the suspect demanded lottery scratch-off tickets and threatened to attack the worker, before running away with $1,420 worth of lottery scratch-off tickets.

Then, on January 20 just after 11 a.m., the suspect entered a grocery store on Eighth Avenue and stole six boxes of tickets, valued at $9,000, off of a shelf before fleeing the scene.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are confidential.