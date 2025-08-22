Man steals taxi in Gramercy, crashes into cyclist before fleeing

The Brief Police say the suspect jumped into a yellow cab left running on 33rd Street and Second Avenue around 9:15 p.m. He drove the taxi for about a block before striking a cyclist, who suffered minor injuries. The suspect abandoned the cab at 35th Street and Park Avenue and fled the scene.



Police are searching for a man they say stole a yellow cab in Gramercy on Thursday night and fled after striking a cyclist.

What we know:

Investigators say the suspect jumped into the cab, which had been left running near 33rd Street and Second Avenue, around 9:15 p.m. He then drove the taxi for about a block before crashing into a man riding a bicycle.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

The suspect ditched the vehicle a short distance away at 35th Street and Park Avenue before taking off on foot.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the NYPD.