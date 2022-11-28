A man casually walked into a closed Home Depot store through an unlocked door and left with a shopping cart full of Google Next Thermostats.

The NYPD says it happened the day before Thanksgiving at a store on Hamilton Ave. in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn.

The man went into the store at about 4:30 a.m. through an unlocked side door. A video showed him wheeling the cart out with the electronics.

He took it to the parking lot to load the stolen item into the back of an SUV. He even casually stopped to pick up one of the thermostats that fell out of the cart.

The man remains on the loose and the New York City Police Department is asking for help to identify the man.