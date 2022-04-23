VIDEO: Man steals liquor from Chelsea hotel bar

The NYPD is searching for a man they say was caught on video stealing a bottle of liquor from behind the bar of a hotel in Chelsea.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspect walking behind the bar at the Motto by Hilton on West 24th Street and helping himself to a bottle of liquor.

The suspect is confronted by a woman who works at the bar who took back the bottle after a brief struggle.

The suspect then became irate and pushed items off of the hotel's front desk before returning to the bar and taking another bottle of liquor before leaving the hotel and fleeing on foot, westbound on West 24th Street.

Police say the suspect is roughly 5'5" and 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue NY Yankees baseball cap, a blue and white jacket, orange pants, beige boots and he had on a beige backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.