Man steals electric wheelchair in NYC

Upper West Side
NEW YORK - A 95-year-old man had his electric wheelchair stolen in Manhattan.

The NYPD says it happened on Tuesday outside a doctor's office on the Upper West Side.

Police say the elderly man left his $2,570 electric wheelchair outside an office at 277 West End Ave. at around 10 a.m.

A video released by the NYPD showed a man riding off on the red Pride electric wheelchair southbound on West End Ave.

If you know anything about the theft, they want you to call Crime Stoppers.