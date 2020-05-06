Man stealing liquor from closed bars

Police in New York were looking for a man wanted in connection with a series of break-ins targeting Manhattan bars and restaurants.

Police say the same man is wanted for 18 different break-ins between April 21 and May 4th in Midtown.

The NYPD says the man usually gains entry by cutting through the vinyl door entrances or damaging glass front doors.

Once inside, he steals cash, liquor, and electronics. He was stolen approximately $30,000 worth of goods.

Police released a video of him breaking into Marlo Bistro Restaurant on Amsterdam Ave. That incident took place on April 21, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m. In that break-in, $500 and two Apple iPads were stolen.

Police also released a photo from a break-in at Nisi Restaurant on West 47th St. In that case, the man broke in at about 3:35 a.m. and stole six tablets and three bottles of liquor.



Anyone with information in regard to his identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.

