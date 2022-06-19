Bronx man stabs dad on Father's Day, NYPD says

article

A 26-year-old man is accused of stabbing his dad on Father's Day inside a Bronx apartment.

The NYPD says it happened inside 2755 Dewey Ave. in the Throggs Neck section just before 10 a.m.

Mark Lowe is accused of attacking his 59-year-old father with an unknown object. The injuries were believed to be minor.

The New York City Police Department says that Lowe faces assault charges after his arrest.

It was unclear what prompted the attack. No other details were released.