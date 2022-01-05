Man stabbed twice in the neck while waiting for subway in Queens: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing a stranger twice in the neck on a subway platform in Queens earlier this week.

According to authorities, the victim was standing on the Manhattan-bound A-train platform at the Rockaway Boulevard Station in Ozone Park at around 2:30 p.m. when the suspect approached him from behind and stabbed him two times in the right side of his neck with an unidentified object.

The victim fell to the ground and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect, holding what appears to be a black back and some kind of knife.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Advertisement

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.