Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed to death inside subway station

By
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Soundview
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - One man is dead, the other hospitalized after an early morning stabbing incident in a Bronx subway station.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday inside the Morrison Ave.-Soundview station in Soundview.

Police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress near the mezzanine area of the southbound 6-train platform.  They found two men at the bottom of a flight of stairs with stab wounds to their bodies.

EMS took one of the victims, 25-years-old, to Saint Barnabas Hospital, but it was too late to save him.

The second victim, 28-years-old was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

There are no arrests and the NYPD says that the investigation remains ongoing.  The identity of the dead man has not been released.

In January, a man was arrested at the same station after allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------