Man stabbed to death inside subway station

article

One man is dead, the other hospitalized after an early morning stabbing incident in a Bronx subway station.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday inside the Morrison Ave.-Soundview station in Soundview.

Police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress near the mezzanine area of the southbound 6-train platform. They found two men at the bottom of a flight of stairs with stab wounds to their bodies.

EMS took one of the victims, 25-years-old, to Saint Barnabas Hospital, but it was too late to save him.

The second victim, 28-years-old was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

There are no arrests and the NYPD says that the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the dead man has not been released.

In January, a man was arrested at the same station after allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman.

