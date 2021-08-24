Man stabbed repeatedly in Brownsville by unknown assailant: Cops

The NYPD was looking for a knife-wielding man who stabbed his victim multiple times in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

The assault took place on Aug. 21 at about 5:22 p.m. in front of 71 Hegeman Avenue.

The 25-year-old victim was holding a pizza box and talking to a woman when was approached by the assailant. He stabbed him with a sharp object in the face and stomach before taking off on foot, police said.

EMS took the victim to Brookdale Hospital and he was listed in stable condition.

Police released a surveillance video of the attack in hopes that someone will recognize the attacker. He was wearing a blue track suit with the hoodie pulled over his head.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted online by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

A reward of up to $3,500 was offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.