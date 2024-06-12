Video shows man chased down, stabbed inside NYC coffee shop

Police are looking for a group of suspects in connection to a man who was chased down and stabbed inside a New York City coffee shop.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows the shirtless man running towards Milo Coffee Shop on Amsterdam Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Cameras in and outside the shop show the chaos from the moment the group starts chasing the shirtless man.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 outside of Milo Coffee Shop on Amsterdam Avenue.

The man stumbles in with patrons and workers inside and hides in a corner of the shop.

Moments later, the group walks in, finds the man in the corner and proceeds to attack him.

Bystanders can be seen hiding behind the counter and even trying to leave during the assault.

Once the group tries to exit the shop, workers and customers grab chairs in attempts to stop the group from fleeing the scene.

A brawl then breaks out between the group and the workers.

Ultimately, the workers and customers were able to force the group out of the store.

Police say the 39-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).