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Man stabbed multiple times with meat cleaver after apparent road rage crash in Queens

By
FOX 5 NY
Queens
Published July 23, 2026 9:24 AM EDT
Published July 23, 2026 9:24 AM EDT
Man stabbed with meat cleaver after collision in Queens, sources say
Man stabbed with meat cleaver after collision in Queens, sources say

Man stabbed with meat cleaver after collision in Queens, sources say

A dispute over a motor vehicle collision escalated into violence involving a meat cleaver in Queens, sources told FOX 5 NY. Dan Bowens has more. 

The Brief

    • A dispute over a motor vehicle collision escalated into violence in Queens.
    • Sources said the attacker pulled out a meat cleaver and stabbed a 47-year-old man.
    • The weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made.

QUEENS, N.Y. - A 47-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a meat cleaver after an apparent road rage dispute following a crash in College Point early Thursday, police said.

What we know:

Two drivers collided near 126th Street and 26th Avenue around 5:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Police said the situation quickly escalated, and one of the drivers allegedly pulled out a meat cleaver and stabbed the other man multiple times before fleeing.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in stable condition.

Man stabbed multiple times with meat cleaver after Queens car crash dispute: sources

What they're saying:

The meat cleaver was recovered, but the attacker remained at large Thursday.

Man stabbed multiple times with meat cleaver after Queens car crash dispute: sources

Police had not released a suspect description, and no arrests had been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This article was written using preliminary information from the NYPD and sources who spoke with FOX 5 New York.

QueensCrime and Public Safety