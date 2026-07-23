Man stabbed multiple times with meat cleaver after apparent road rage crash in Queens
QUEENS, N.Y. - A 47-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a meat cleaver after an apparent road rage dispute following a crash in College Point early Thursday, police said.
What we know:
Two drivers collided near 126th Street and 26th Avenue around 5:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.
Police said the situation quickly escalated, and one of the drivers allegedly pulled out a meat cleaver and stabbed the other man multiple times before fleeing.
The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in stable condition.
Man stabbed multiple times with meat cleaver after Queens car crash dispute: sources
What they're saying:
The meat cleaver was recovered, but the attacker remained at large Thursday.
Man stabbed multiple times with meat cleaver after Queens car crash dispute: sources
Police had not released a suspect description, and no arrests had been made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This article was written using preliminary information from the NYPD and sources who spoke with FOX 5 New York.