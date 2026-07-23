Man stabbed multiple times with meat cleaver after apparent road rage crash in Queens

The Brief A dispute over a motor vehicle collision escalated into violence in Queens. Sources said the attacker pulled out a meat cleaver and stabbed a 47-year-old man. The weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made.



A 47-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a meat cleaver after an apparent road rage dispute following a crash in College Point early Thursday, police said.

What we know:

Two drivers collided near 126th Street and 26th Avenue around 5:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Police said the situation quickly escalated, and one of the drivers allegedly pulled out a meat cleaver and stabbed the other man multiple times before fleeing.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in stable condition.

Man stabbed multiple times with meat cleaver after Queens car crash dispute: sources

What they're saying:

The meat cleaver was recovered, but the attacker remained at large Thursday.

Man stabbed multiple times with meat cleaver after Queens car crash dispute: sources

Police had not released a suspect description, and no arrests had been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.