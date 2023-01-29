Man stabbed multiple times in the head in the Bronx: NYPD

article

The NYPD is on the hunt for a knife-wielding assailant who stabbed another man multiple times in the head earlier this month.

According to authorities, at around 2 p.m. on January 14, the victim, a 23-year-old man got into an argument with the suspect on East Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

The suspect produced a knife, and stabbed the victim several times in the head, causing a puncture wound to the victim's cheek and a laceration to his forehead.

The victim was taken to Saint Barnabus Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene heading east on East Tremont Avenue.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect, who is said to be roughly 5'9" tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black-framed eyeglasses, a large black coat with a fur hood, a green baseball hat, ripped blue jeans, and blue and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.