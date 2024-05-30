Man stabbed in legs with machete in Times Square; police say

article

A man was stabbed with a machete in Times Square Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened between 45th Street and Broadway around 1 p.m.

The man was stabbed in both of his legs and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He has not been identified yet.

Three men were taken into police custody and are being questioned on the incident.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.