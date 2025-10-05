69-year-old man stabbed in back, killed in Lower East Side: police arrest suspect

article

The Brief A 69-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Saturday, Oct. 4. Feizhon Zheng, 50, was arrested and charged with murder. The investigation is still ongoing with no additional arrests.



Police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a 69-year-old man on Eldridge Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

New York City police investigation

What we know:

Police responded to a call about an assault at 7 Eldridge St. on Saturday afternoon. They found the victim with a stab wound to the back.

The man was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities are withholding his identity until they can notify his family.

Police arrested Feizhon Zheng, 50, at 4:26 p.m. on the same day. He has been charged with murder and remains in custody as the investigation continues.

The motive behind the stabbing remains unclear, and further details about the case have not been released.