Man stabbed in stomach, hand on Midtown Manhattan street

The NYPD was searching for two suspects who stabbed a man on East 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan.

The attack occurred at 2 a.m. Monday between Madison and Fifth Avenues.

It was unclear what lead to the stabbing. Police were investigating the possibility the stabbing was prompted by a robbery or some kind of dispute.

The man, 27, was struck in the stomach and the hand. He was taken Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Two men dressed in all black fled the scene on foot.

In another shocking incident in Midtown, a 32-year-old man, was riding a northbound 2 train entering Penn Station at around 12:17 a.m. when he was stabbed in the neck by an unknown assailant in an unprovoked attack.

The suspect then took off through the station and remained at large. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

RELATED: Man stabbed in the neck, killed in 'unprovoked' subway attack