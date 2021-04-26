Man stabbed in head at Long Island 7-Eleven

article

A man is under arrest, accused of stabbing a man in the head outside of a Suffolk County 7-Eleven store on Sunday night.

Police say the 44-year-old victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the parking lot of the store on Broadway in Greenlawn.

Three men came up to his car at about 9 p.m.

The Suffolk County Police say one of the men, Raheem Miller, stabbed the man in the head. The three men then took off.

EMS took the victim to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Officers say they located and arrested Miller a short time later at his home, located on Little Plains Road in Greenlawn. It was unclear if Miller had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Greenlawn is a hamlet in the town of Huntington.

