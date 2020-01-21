Man stabbed in back with scissors

Police want to find the man who stabbed another man with a pair of scissors in Brooklyn.

The assault occurred inside a home on 53rd Street and 8th Avenue in Sunset Park on Jan. 16 at about 1:40 a.m. The incident was captured by a security camera.

The 51-year-old victim and the suspect were arguing when the suspect left the room and returned with a pair of scissors. He stabbed the victim in the back and then took off, the NYPD reported.

The victim was treated at Maimonides Hospital for a puncture wound. He was listed in stable condition and was expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the suspect and the assault is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: 1-800-577-TIPS, CrimeStoppers.com, @NYPDTips. Police say all calls are confidential.