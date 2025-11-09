Man stabbed dies, another injured in Bronx apartment building Saturday

article

The Brief A 48-year-old man was stabbed to death late Saturday inside a Bronx building, police said. A 39-year-old man was also injured and taken to the hospital in stable condition. One person of interest was taken into custody at the scene as the investigation continues.



One man is dead and another injured after a stabbing inside a Bronx apartment building late Saturday night, according to the New York City Police Department.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, to a 911 call reporting a stabbing inside 341 East 162nd Street, located in the 42nd Precinct.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man with a stab wound to the neck and a 39-year-old man with multiple lacerations to his arm.

EMS pronounced the 48-year-old man dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was listed in stable condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, and detectives are continuing to investigate what led to the stabbing.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification, police said.

Arrest update

NYPD confirmed the arrest of 33-year-old Tyquan McBride in connection with the incident. He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.