Man stabbed to death in Queens

The NYPD is investigating the fatal stabbing of a man on a Queens street on Monday morning.

Police were called to the corner of 69th St. and Roosevelt Ave. in the Woodside neighborhood at around 2:45 a.m.

They found a 55-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.

EMS rushed him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Queens but it was too late to save his life.

There are no arrests and the New York City Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim was being withheld until his family was notified.