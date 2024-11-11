Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed to death at Queens lounge: NYPD

Published  November 11, 2024 12:29pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

QUEENS - A man was stabbed to death at a lounge in Queens overnight, police said.

It happened at the Agenda restaurant and lounge on 31st Street in Astoria just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police found a 55-year-old man who had been stabbed on the left side of his chest. The suspect then fled the scene, police said. 

EMS took the man to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made. 

The investigation remains ongoing, and it remains unclear what led to the altercation.