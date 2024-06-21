Man stabbed to death inside Washington Heights subway station: NYPD

A man was reportedly stabbed and killed inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday evening.

According to police, just before 6 p.m., a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death near the turnstiles of the 175th Street subway station in Washington Heights.

A police source tells FOX 5 NY that the victim and the suspect, who knew each other, got into some kind of dispute at a nearby park.

The argument spilled into the subway station, where police say the victim was stabbed multiple times in the torso.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.