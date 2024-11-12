Man stabbed to death at Brooklyn playground: NYPD

A man was fatally stabbed at a Brooklyn playground Tuesday morning, police said.

Police received a 911 call of a person being stabbed at 8:45 a.m.

It happened at the Stueben Playground on Flushing Avenue and Steuben Street in Clinton Hill.

Police said a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach by an unknown individual.

He was taken to NY Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

