Man stabbed after fight over parking space in Chelsea

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who stabbed a man during a fight over a parking space in the Chelsea section of Manhattan on Wednesday evening.

Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. on West 17th Street.

According to authorities, the suspect and another man were arguing over the parking space when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 25-year-old victim in the leg before running away.

The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police have not made any arrests.

