Man stabbed to death in Manhattan

A man was stabbed to death on the streets of Manhattan early on Wednesday morning.

The NYPD says it happened at 307 7th Ave. in Midtown. That is right across the street from the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Police found the 38-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

The New York City Police Department has not made any arrests.

No other details were immediately available.