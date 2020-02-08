Man smashes barbershop window with a bat, injuring 2-year-old: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a man they say smashed the window of a barbershop in the Bronx with a bat, causing glass to cut and injure a 2-year-old boy.

According to authorities, at 7 p.m. on January 29, the victim was seated near the window of Osvaldo’s Barbershop at 52 West Kingsbridge Road getting a haircut when the suspect swung a baseball bat at the window, breaking it.

Pieces of shattered glass feel onto the victim, causing lacerations to the back of his head.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Montefiore Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.