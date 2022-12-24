Man slashed in the face after Manhattan argument: NYPD

article

The NYPD is searching for a suspect they say slashed another man in the face after an argument on Friday.

According to authorities, at around 5:15 the suspect got into the argument with the 34-year-old male victim inside a building on West 48th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

When the argument turned physical, police say the suspect then slashed the victim on the right side of the face with an unknown object before fleeing to an unknown location.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals / Bellevue in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man around 25 to 35 years old, standing 5'10" and around 175 lbs. Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, a multicolored sweatshirt, blue jeans and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.