Man shoves NYPD officer, flees on foot after being stopped in Manhattan: video

By Staff report
Published 
Midtown
Man flees NYPD in Manhattan

A man escaped from the NYPD while he was being detained during a traffic stop in video obtained by Fox News Digital.

NEW YORK - A man appeared to shove an NYPD officer and flee on foot after being stopped at gunpoint just blocks away from Central Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Video obtained by Fox News Digital shows three officers can be seen approaching a red Toyota sedan on E 59th St. between Park and Lexington Ave with guns drawn and motioning for the occupants to get out.

"Show me your hands! Get out of the car!" the officers can be heard yelling as they opened the doors.

The driver initially appeared to comply and was led to around the back of the vehicle. As one officer attempted to handcuff him, he spun around, shoved the officer, and took off on foot toward Lexington Ave.

A man in the passenger's seat got out of the car and was handcuffed, while one female was taken out of the back seat and also cuffed.

The man who attempted to flee was later arrested.

The NYPD said it is investigating the incident.

No information on why police stopped the vehicle was available.