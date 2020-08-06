Man shoved to his death down staircase in Penn Station

The NYPD wants to find the man who shoved another man down a staircase at Penn Station, killing him.

Cops say it happened on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at about 11 p.m. The men apparently got into an argument and one of the men pushed the other man down the stairs, causing an injury to his head. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital where he died.

The suspect is described a having a dark complexion, bald, and has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Police say that all calls are confidential.

