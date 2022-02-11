Man shot while riding in car on Major Deegan Expressway

A man riding in a vehicle along the Major Deegan Expressway was shot early Friday morning by a gunman who opened fire from another vehicle, said police.

The victim, who was rushed to Bronx Lebanon Hospital by the driver, was in stable condition.

The shooting took place at 2:30 a.m. near Cedar Avenue in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

A black sedan pulled up next to the victim's car striking him in the back. The driver was not injured.

The suspect's vehicle ws described as a black sedan, possibly a BMW.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.