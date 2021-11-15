Man shot three times on Bronx street

Police in New York are looking for two men wanted for shooting a man multiple times on a Bronx street.

The NYPD says it happened in front of 4600 White Plains Road in the Wakefield section at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

A 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when the two approached him. One of them pulled a gun and started shooting.

The man was hit twice in his left leg and once in his buttocks.

The attackers took off on foot eastbound on East 240th St.

The victim suffered a fractured left tibia. EMS took him to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The NYPD released a video of the incident in hopes that someone could help identify the suspects. The only description was that they were wearing dark-colored clothing.