Man shot in the thigh after argument turns physical in East New York

Police are looking for the gunman who shot another man after an argument turned physical in East New York.

The 21-year-old suspect chased the victim southbound on Williams Avenue and opened fire striking him in the thigh, police said.

The shooting took place in front of 532 Williams Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. on June 4.

Security camera video shows the suspect run into the building at 526 Williams Avenue.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately in his 20s, with a dark complexion, slim build, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts, light colored sneakers and white socks. He was wearing a dark-colored bag across his chest.

Anyone with information in regard to the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.