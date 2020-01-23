Man shot takes off from scene, crashes and dies in Hell's Kitchen

A man who was shot in the back and later died took off in a vehicle before crashing in Hell's Kitchen, according to the NYPD.

The 31-year-old victim crashed a black SUV at West 51st Street and 11th Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

He was rushed to Mount Sinai West Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the man had been in a dispute with the gunman when he was shot. The gunman remains at large.

No description of the shooter was made available.

An investigation by police was underway.

Police took to social media to ask that people avoid the area of West 50th and West 51st Street between 10th and 11th Avenue.

