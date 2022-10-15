Man shot, run over by car in the Bronx: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound and having been run over by a car in the Bronx Saturday morning.

According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call in front of 970 Kelly Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 33-year-old man, lying unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso and groin. The victim also had trauma to his head and body after being struck by a car that was fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.