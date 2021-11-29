Man shot outside of Brooklyn subway station

article

A man was shot outside of a subway station in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

It happened at Rockaway Ave. and Fulton St. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough.

Police tape was up across the sidewalk at the intersection.

No information on the victim was available. There were no arrests announced by the NYPD in connection with the case.

No other details were immediately available.