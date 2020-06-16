Man shot on subway platform in the Bronx

Police are searching for at least one suspect following a shooting at the Simpson Street subway station in the Bronx.

Trains appeared to be skipping the station Tuesday morning while the police investigation was underway.

The man was shot on the northbound platform, according to the police. The man's condition was unclear.

The shooting took place at about 6:40 a.m. in the Longwood section of the borough.

The gunman fled the area. The only description available was that he was wearing a blue hat.