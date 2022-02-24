Man shot on Queens basketball court

Police in New York were looking for two people who opened fire on a basketball court, leaving a man hospitalized.

It happened on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m. inside the basketball courts located in the rear of 411 Beach 51 Street in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Two males entered the court, pulled guns, and fired multiple times at a 22-year-old man. He was hit in the left leg.

The two shooters then ran away.

EMS took the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video and photos of the suspects and descriptions.

They are described as follows:

Male, dark complexion, approximately 5'6", 140 lbs., and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants with a white stripe, a black mask, and red and white sneakers.

Male, dark complexion, and has a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with white stripes, a black mask, and sneakers.