Man shot by off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, police say
NEW YORK - A man was shot in the head by an off-duty NYPD officer Monday night in the Bronx, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. outside 167 W. 231st St. in the Kingsbridge section.
Authorities said the off-duty officer fired, striking the 30-year-old man in the head.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear, including whether it may have stemmed from a robbery attempt or another encounter.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday morning.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the shooting. The identities of the individuals involved remain unknown.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.