Man shot multiple times in head, killed on Brownsville street in Brooklyn

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The Brief Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Brooklyn early Saturday morning. Officers found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to a 911 call for an assault around 12:37 a.m. Saturday in front of 17 Somers Street, within the 73rd Precinct.

When officers arrived, they found an unidentified adult man with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

EMS took the victim to One Brooklyn Health - Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police have not released information about a suspect or what led to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.