Man shot, killed Thanksgiving morning in the Bronx

article

The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thanksgiving morning in the Bronx.

Police discovered the victim, a man in his 30s, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso near an apartment building on Hoe Avenue, just a few blocks from Crotona Park.

The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests and an investigation into the killing is ongoing.

The victim has not yet been identified, pending family notification.